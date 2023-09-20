Former Glastonbury officer possibly involved in burglary investigation, department says

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A former Glastonbury police officer may be involved in a burglary investigation, according to authorities.

The Glastonbury Police Department said a former officer was possibly identified as a person of interest.

“Because the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions, we have called in Connecticut State Police Major Crimes to assist,” Glastonbury police said.

The department did not name the former officer or release more information about the burglary investigation.

Glastonbury police released a statement:

The men and women of the Glastonbury Police Department value our relationship with the community and we have worked tirelessly to build trust and collaboration with those we serve. We hold our staff to a high standard and demand that they perform their duty with honor and integrity. Any breach of the public’s trust is unacceptable. We are fully cooperating with the State Police investigation and expect anyone responsible for violating the law to be held accountable.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.