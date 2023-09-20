Former Glastonbury officer possibly involved in burglary investigation, department says
Sep. 20, 2023
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A former Glastonbury police officer may be involved in a burglary investigation, according to authorities.
The Glastonbury Police Department said a former officer was possibly identified as a person of interest.
“Because the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions, we have called in Connecticut State Police Major Crimes to assist,” Glastonbury police said.
The department did not name the former officer or release more information about the burglary investigation.
Glastonbury police released a statement:
