UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Former Glastonbury officer possibly involved in burglary investigation, department says

A file photo of a Glastonbury police vehicle.
A file photo of a Glastonbury police vehicle.(Glastonbury police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) – A former Glastonbury police officer may be involved in a burglary investigation, according to authorities.

The Glastonbury Police Department said a former officer was possibly identified as a person of interest.

“Because the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions, we have called in Connecticut State Police Major Crimes to assist,” Glastonbury police said.

The department did not name the former officer or release more information about the burglary investigation.

Glastonbury police released a statement:

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the stretch of dry, gorgeous weather will continue.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Fully accessible baseball field opens in Vernon
Fully accessible baseball field opens in Vernon
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the stretch of dry, gorgeous weather will continue.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
Justice the Siberian husky was the subject of an animal abuse investigation.
Arrest made in Naugatuck abuse case where chain was embedded in husky’s neck
CT Day at the Big E
CT Day at the Big E