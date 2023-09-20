Fully accessible baseball field opens in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - A new baseball field designed for kids with disabilities just opened in Vernon.

The new Miracle Field was a dream Steve and Laurel Liebowitz had of three years ago.

They raised money for the fields to be built.

Steve and Laurel say they are overjoyed that these fields came to fruition.

“I ask you is this heaven? Because this is incredible. It may not be heaven because I’ve never been there, but it is Vernon,” said Steve.

The fields have a wheelchair accessible dugout, bases and pitching mounds are painted on, and there are shorter base paths.

Kids will be able to play soccer and lacrosse on the fields as well.

There are 270 miracle league fields around the country. Three of those are in Connecticut, including the new one in Vernon. The other two are located in East Lyme and West Hartford.

