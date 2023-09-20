UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Fully accessible baseball field opens in Vernon

Fully accessible baseball field opens in Vernon
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - A new baseball field designed for kids with disabilities just opened in Vernon.

The new Miracle Field was a dream Steve and Laurel Liebowitz had of three years ago.

They raised money for the fields to be built.

Steve and Laurel say they are overjoyed that these fields came to fruition.

“I ask you is this heaven? Because this is incredible. It may not be heaven because I’ve never been there, but it is Vernon,” said Steve.

The fields have a wheelchair accessible dugout, bases and pitching mounds are painted on, and there are shorter base paths.

Kids will be able to play soccer and lacrosse on the fields as well.

There are 270 miracle league fields around the country. Three of those are in Connecticut, including the new one in Vernon. The other two are located in East Lyme and West Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the stretch of dry, gorgeous weather will continue.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the stretch of dry, gorgeous weather will continue.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
Justice the Siberian husky was the subject of an animal abuse investigation.
Arrest made in Naugatuck abuse case where chain was embedded in husky’s neck
Dock workers rally at State Pier in New London
Dockworkers rally in New London to keep jobs local, within union
Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas.
Hartford police make firearms, narcotics arrest