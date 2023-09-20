UConn Sports
Hartford police make firearms, narcotics arrest

Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas.
Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas.(Hartford Police Department)
By Quinn Pramberger
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell, according to Hartford police.

32-year-old Dan Marcos Dones-Vargas, of New Britain, was arrested and charged after the Hartford Police Narcotics Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at 636 Park Street, the location of Angel Grocery Smoke Shop.

Warrants were also executed on Vargas’s vehicle, as well as a search of his home in New Britain by the New Britain Police Department, who aided in the investigation.

They found two AR-15 ghost guns, one Glock 9mm, one Kimber .45 caliber pistol, two extended...
They found two AR-15 ghost guns, one Glock 9mm, one Kimber .45 caliber pistol, two extended magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, six pounds of marijuana, $1,500, and various drug packaging materials were seized.(Hartford Police Department)

Officials said they found two AR-15 ghost guns, one Glock 9mm, one Kimber .45 caliber pistol, two extended magazines, numerous rounds of ammunition, six pounds of marijuana, $1,500, and various drug packaging materials were seized.

The charges for the ghost gun have not been released yet, Hartford police said.

