Military vets to be honored at Saturday’s UConn game

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - More than 650 military members will be honored during a University of Connecticut football game on Saturday afternoon.

UConn will wear a special helmet and uniform.

Proceeds from the game will go to military charitable organizations.

“Our team will be wearing our ‘Huskies and Heroes’ logo here, and then our staff will be wearing fatigues,” said UConn football head coach Jim Mora. “Things like this are really special, and really it’s important we do these types of things.”

Mora said there will be a super flag on the field for the national anthem.

“I’m gonna honor to Hometown heroes as well as military dogs, and one of our honorees is Joe Albanese, a Uconn graduate,” Mora said. “He’s a Marine veteran, retired Connecticut, state trooper. And Justin Tomlin, who is a five-year army vet, too, in Afghanistan and Iraq, is a former EMT in Connecticut.”

Mora said he wanted to thank them for their service.

“We have a flyover, weather permitting, and then we’re going to swear in six military members within the National Guard after the first quarter break, and then all this is going to support charities as well,” he said.

UConn takes on No. 18 Duke in East Hartford on Saturday.

