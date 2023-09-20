Naugatuck police to provide more details about dog abuse case

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck planned a follow-up news conference about a dog abused case they first brought to light back in May.

Officers were scheduled to speak around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the spring, they said they were looking for whoever was responsible for the abuse of a 1- to 2-year-old Siberian husky named Justice.

The dog was found with a chain below the neck, and not around it. It was in the area of Platts Mill Road.

Police said the chain was 28 inches long, weighed about 5 ounces, and looked very painful.

They had hoped someone recorded something on home surveillance cameras.

At the time, the animal advocacy group Desmond’s Army offered $1,500 for information that led to an arrest and what could have been a felony animal cruelty charge.

