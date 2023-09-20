UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Naugatuck police to provide more details about dog abuse case

Justice the Siberian husky was the subject of an animal abuse investigation.
Justice the Siberian husky was the subject of an animal abuse investigation.(Naugatuck Animal Control)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police in Naugatuck planned a follow-up news conference about a dog abused case they first brought to light back in May.

Officers were scheduled to speak around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Stream it live below:

In the spring, they said they were looking for whoever was responsible for the abuse of a 1- to 2-year-old Siberian husky named Justice.

The dog was found with a chain below the neck, and not around it. It was in the area of Platts Mill Road.

Police said the chain was 28 inches long, weighed about 5 ounces, and looked very painful.

They had hoped someone recorded something on home surveillance cameras.

At the time, the animal advocacy group Desmond’s Army offered $1,500 for information that led to an arrest and what could have been a felony animal cruelty charge.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
weekend forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
Four Connecticut Schools Named 2023 Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

The Connecticut Building at the Big E.
Today is Connecticut Day at the Big E
The Secretary of the State held a press conference addressing the allegations of absentee...
State election officials to meet today; possible ballot fraud in Bridgeport could be discussed
weekend forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 20, including...
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning