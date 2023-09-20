UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
weekend forecast - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch ends over the weekend
Four Connecticut Schools Named 2023 Blue Ribbon Schools

Latest News

Experts say not is the time to get a flu shot before respiratory virus season is in full swing.
Experts urge vaccination before flu season
East Lyme blasting - WFSB - DOT
Blasting intermittently closes I-95 in East Lyme
FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
Justice the Siberian husky was the subject of an animal abuse investigation.
Arrest made in Naugatuck abuse case where chain was embedded in husky’s neck
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures