Today is Connecticut Day at the Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WFSB) - Wednesday marked Connecticut Day at the Eastern States Exposition.

Connecticut Day brought new foods and entertainment options in and around the Connecticut Building.

More than 12 hours of live entertainment was planned, according to the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

University of Connecticut basketball national champion and Bristol native Donovan Clingan was set to make an appearance,

The Savage Brothers band was set to perform shows at 2:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

The Mass-Conn-Fusion band was scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Inside the building itself, there were more than 50 Connecticut businesses, 12 of which were new to the fair.

Channel 3 also sent a contingent up to the Big E Fairgrounds for the day.

More information, including how to get tickets, can be found on the Big E’s website here.

