West Hartford parents demand answers after middle school teacher is accused of using racial slur

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Parents in West Hartford are demanding answers after a middle school teacher was accused of using a racial slur in a classroom.

The alleged incident happened on the third day of school at Sedgwick Middle School. An 8th grade boy was sitting in class when he says his teacher used racial slurs directed at him.

The school district says they are investigating what happened, but parents are concerned that there is no update from school officials three weeks after the alleged incident occurred.

Parents raised those concerns at a school board meeting on Tuesday.

“I am hoping that we’ll soon have updates on the timeline of the investigation, the possible outcomes. I think we could use additional information at this stage,” said West Hartford mom Abby Williamson.

A silent rally was held prior to the meeting, with supporters showing up holding Black Lives Matter signs.

The 8th grader’s grandmother spoke at the meeting.

“I don’t know what the teacher was thinking when she did use the racial slur. There needs to be justice, it needs to be heard and it needs to be expeditious.”

The superintendent did not comment on this issue.

