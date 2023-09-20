West Hartford police arrest 3 in check-washing scheme

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three man were arrest in West Hartford on check washing and fraud-related charges.

Police identified the suspects as Jeremiah Casey-Santos Moyer-Washington, 19, of Hartford, Kimani Donte Peters, 26, from Bronx, NY, and 28-year-old Jayvan D. Topping, also of Bronx, NY.

The suspects were spotted on South Main Street on Sept. 15 just before 12:30 p.m. Police described them as acting suspicious.

Officers noticed that the wrong registration plates were on the suspects’ 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

They said the suspects pulled into an address on South Main Street near a TD Bank and other businesses.

Police said they investigated and found washed checks, an improvised device used for illegal mail fishing from drop boxes, and a number of stolen credit cards.

One of the suspects had another stolen credit card and altered money orders.

Police charged them with a list of burglary, larceny, forgery, and identity theft charges.

Moyer-Washington was additionally charged with misuse of plates and operating a vehicle without a license.

Moyer-Washington, Peters, and Topping were given $50,000 surety bonds and were given arraignment an date of Sept. 28 in Hartford.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or other similar incidents, was asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department through at 860-570-8969.

