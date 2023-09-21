Congress considers bill that would change how credit card fees work

(WFSB) - A big change could be coming to how credit cards work in the U.S.

Currently, retailers pay billions every year in credit card fees.

A new bill would restructure the system.

“I love running a diner because I always just wanted to cook good food for good people,” said Stacey Pribyson, a Wethersfield Diner owner.

Pribyson said she has been serving up her grandmother’s Polish recipes at the Wethersfield Diner since 2015.

While the diner is rooted in history, Pribyson said there are some parts of modern culture people just can’t ignore.

“It’s a convenience thing,” she said. “We’re in a convenience culture, so yes we do take credit cards.”

With every swipe of a credit card, Pribyson is charged a fee that adds up to thousands of dollars every year.

In Connecticut, businesses are not allowed to pass that off to consumers by charging a credit card fee of their own.

So, the fees come right out of Pribyson’s bottom line.

“Especially small mom and pop, single one-off restaurants, it’s really tough,” she said. “Our profit margins are very slim running.”

It’s why the National Retail Federation is urging Congress to pass what’s called the Credit Card Competition Act.

As it stands, VISA and Mastercard own 80 percent of the US Credit card market. The Credit Card Competition Act wouldn’t eliminate credit card fees, but it would require big banks to offer at least one other option. The idea is that by creating competition, credit card fees could go down.

The Electronic Payments Coalition, which represents banks and payment card networks, said the law would, in the end, hurt consumers.

The group’s argument is the bill would cause credit card companies to have less money for reward programs and fraud protection.

As fees keep climbing, it’s an argument Pribyson isn’t buying.

“As a small business owner, my thoughts are that all large corporations who are making record profits, do have the money to do these things, and it’s not going to hurt their bottom lines,” she said.

The bill is waiting to be called for a vote in the U.S. Senate.

