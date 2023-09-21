UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Congress considers bill that would change how credit card fees work

Congress considers bill that would change how credit card fees work
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A big change could be coming to how credit cards work in the U.S.

Currently, retailers pay billions every year in credit card fees.

A new bill would restructure the system.

“I love running a diner because I always just wanted to cook good food for good people,” said Stacey Pribyson, a Wethersfield Diner owner.

Pribyson said she has been serving up her grandmother’s Polish recipes at the Wethersfield Diner since 2015.

While the diner is rooted in history, Pribyson said there are some parts of modern culture people just can’t ignore.

“It’s a convenience thing,” she said. “We’re in a convenience culture, so yes we do take credit cards.”

With every swipe of a credit card, Pribyson is charged a fee that adds up to thousands of dollars every year.

In Connecticut, businesses are not allowed to pass that off to consumers by charging a credit card fee of their own.

So, the fees come right out of Pribyson’s bottom line.

“Especially small mom and pop, single one-off restaurants, it’s really tough,” she said. “Our profit margins are very slim running.”

It’s why the National Retail Federation is urging Congress to pass what’s called the Credit Card Competition Act.

As it stands, VISA and Mastercard own 80 percent of the US Credit card market. The Credit Card Competition Act wouldn’t eliminate credit card fees, but it would require big banks to offer at least one other option. The idea is that by creating competition, credit card fees could go down.

The Electronic Payments Coalition, which represents banks and payment card networks, said the law would, in the end, hurt consumers.

The group’s argument is the bill would cause credit card companies to have less money for reward programs and fraud protection.

As fees keep climbing, it’s an argument Pribyson isn’t buying.

“As a small business owner, my thoughts are that all large corporations who are making record profits, do have the money to do these things, and it’s not going to hurt their bottom lines,” she said.

The bill is waiting to be called for a vote in the U.S. Senate.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about a First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Congress considers bill that would change how credit card fees work
Congress considers bill that would change how credit card fees work
Dan Haar with Hearst Connecticut Media talks about the impact of an alleged ballot stuffing...
INTERVIEW: Impact of Bridgeport ballot stuffing incident
New laws going into effect October 1
New laws going into effect October 1
Committee approves Nora Dannehy to serve on state’s Supreme Court
Committee approves Nora Dannehy to serve on state’s Supreme Court