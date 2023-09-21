UConn Sports
Crews respond to fire affecting apartments and barbershop in Hartford

The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Preston Street.
The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Preston Street.
By Cassidy Williams
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Early this morning, firefighters responded to a fire at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Preston Street.

When channel 3 crews arrived on scene, flames were shooting from the roof of the building.

It appeared that there are apartments on the second and third floors; there’s a barbershop on the first floor.

In the process to knock down the fire, firefighters tore off parts of the roof to gain access.

Fire officials have not released the cause of the fire, and there are not reported injuries as of now.

The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Preston Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page and follow Channel 3 for updates.

