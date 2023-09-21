UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Dangerous inmate escapes custody at hospital in St. Louis; police say search underway

He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed. (KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police are searching for a man who escaped custody while receiving treatment at a hospital in St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department reported 45-year-old Tommy Wayne Boyd escaped from Mercy Hospital South at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to the hospital from the Potosi Correctional Facility on Wednesday for treatment.

Boyd was last seen just before 4 a.m. Thursday by hospital personnel.

Surveillance video shows Boyd leaving the hospital on foot, traveling in an unknown direction.

Boyd is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 154 pounds with balding hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black jacket, and orange slippers. He should be considered dangerous. It is unknown if he is armed.

Boyd is serving a 30-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections for statutory sodomy.

Mercy South released a statement about the escape, reporting there was no physical confrontation and no one was hurt. They said there is no evidence Boyd is still on the hospital’s campus but are conducting a search of all their buildings.

A nearby school district, Lindbergh Schools, announced it is implementing lockout procedures this morning in response to the escaped inmate. The school is still in session but exterior doors will remain locked and additional security in place during student arrival.

Outside, police are searching inside cars and a drone could be seen hovering over a parking lot.

Residents are urged to be aware of their surroundings. Anyone seeing Boyd should immediately call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking

Latest News

Two off-duty firefighters are credited with saving a man’s life at a New England Patriots game...
2 off-duty firefighters save man's life at Patriots game
Norwich stabbing - WFSB
Person suffers life-threatening injuries from fight-related stabbing in Norwich
Florida Fish And Wildlife coordinated a rescue for a manatee stuck in a culvert in Port Richey.
Manatee rescued from storm drain in Florida
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Man executed for the 1996 killing of a University of Oklahoma dance student