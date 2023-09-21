UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Hartford residents invited to a meeting to address public safety concerns

There is a zoom meeting tonight for Hartford residents to address their concerns.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford residents are invited to join a meeting tonight to address public safety within their city.

This is an opportunity for city leaders and members of the community to come together to discuss how they can make improvements to curb crime.

A report released earlier this month compares crime data to the city’s previous year.

The report helps to deliver to deliver insight into which areas the city is doing well in and where resources could be directed to make improvements.

For example, aggravated assault, assault with a firearm, robbery, burglary, and shooting victims are all down compared to last year.

Rape is up 39% and murder victims are also up 8% since last year. Auto theft has more than doubled up 114% year to date.

Hartford residents are encouraged to join a zoom meeting held by the “Special Quality of Life and Public Safety Committee.”

The purpose of the meeting today is to ask questions, seek advice, and learn the steps the city is taking to improve crime.

The zoom starts at 5:30 p.m. The link to that meeting is on the City of Hartford’s website.

A report released earlier this month compares crime data to the city’s previous year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 21. Here's the 5:30 a.m. weather.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Latest News

The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Preston Street.
Fire investigation in Hartford
There is a zoom meeting tonight for Hartford residents to address their concerns.
Meeting to address public safety concerns
Hartford apartment fire - WFSB
BREAKING: Hartford building with apartments, barbershop a total loss from fire
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 21. Here's the 5:30 a.m. weather.
FORECAST: The rain is coming back this weekend
Crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. and tore off parts of the building to gain access to...
Fire on Franklin Avenue