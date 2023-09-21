Hartford residents invited to a meeting to address public safety concerns

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford residents are invited to join a meeting tonight to address public safety within their city.

This is an opportunity for city leaders and members of the community to come together to discuss how they can make improvements to curb crime.

A report released earlier this month compares crime data to the city’s previous year.

The report helps to deliver to deliver insight into which areas the city is doing well in and where resources could be directed to make improvements.

For example, aggravated assault, assault with a firearm, robbery, burglary, and shooting victims are all down compared to last year.

Rape is up 39% and murder victims are also up 8% since last year. Auto theft has more than doubled up 114% year to date.

Hartford residents are encouraged to join a zoom meeting held by the “Special Quality of Life and Public Safety Committee.”

The purpose of the meeting today is to ask questions, seek advice, and learn the steps the city is taking to improve crime.

The zoom starts at 5:30 p.m. The link to that meeting is on the City of Hartford’s website.

