UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 9

A rare look at how the DEA combats the opioid crisis and fentanyl-laced drugs. Plus, a family says a patient was placed on "DNR" orders without them knowing.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: rare access inside the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). See efforts to track down counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl. Plus, a family claims a patient died unnecessarily after being placed on a ‘do not resuscitate’ order without their knowledge. What our investigation revealed about dozens of other patients.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking

Latest News

Norwich stabbing - WFSB
Person suffers life-threatening injuries from fight-related stabbing in Norwich
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
VIDEO: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Norwich stabbing - WFSB
VIDEO: Police investigate overnight stabbing in Norwich
Hartford's fire chief said two people were rescued from the second floor, and one woman was...
VIDEO: 2 rescued from Hartford apartment fire