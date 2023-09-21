UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Late-night hosts cancel ‘Strike Force Three’ live show after Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19

Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.
Jimmy Kimmel cancels "Strike Force Three" live show after testing positive for COVID-19.(X/@jimmykimmel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert have canceled their “Strike Force Three” show in Las Vegas after Kimmel tested positive for COVID-19.

Kimmel made the announcement on social media and said everyone would get a refund, but that they were working to reschedule.

The live event would have united the three late-night hosts on stage for the first time.

The trio launched the “Strike Force Five” podcast alongside Seth Meyers and John Oliver in August, months after the start of the writers’ strike.

Proceeds from the “Strike Force Five” podcast support staff from all five late-night talk shows who are not receiving income due to the strike.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Latest News

A Brightline train approaches the Fort Lauderdale station on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Fort...
First private US passenger rail line in 100 years is about to link Miami and Orlando at high speed
The incident happened on West Main Street across from a Bank of America.
State police involved in New Britain crash investigation
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz,...
Thomas and Bonner help the Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals
Animal Haven receives many donations to restore food supply