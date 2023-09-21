Mother of Waterbury murder victim speaks out about the case

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Nearly one year ago, 34-year-old Shelley Stamp was murdered in her Waterbury apartment.

Within a week, two women were arrested and charged with murder.

But now, one of the women has been released, only facing misdemeanor charges. The other could be given a plea deal.

Shelley Stamp’s mother spoke to Eyewitness News about how the case has changed in less than a year’s time.

“She was a decorator, she was very artsy,” said Kathy Daversa.

Daversa sat outside on the porch her daughter, Shelley Stamp, suggested she decorate.

“She sent me a picture of someone’s porch,” Daversa said. “She said you have to do this.”

Daversa does, swapping trinkets every holiday.

What stays the same are the wind chimes bearing Stamp’s name and what Daversa thinks about each time she sets foot outside.

“I wake up every morning like how is this my life? How is she not here?” said Daversa.

Stamp was murdered in her Newbury Street apartment in October of 2022.

Waterbury police quickly arrested Heather Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach after video evidence placed them together in the apartment’s parking lot, with Anderson following Stamp inside.

“Blunt force trauma to the head,” Daversa said. “She brutally murdered my daughter.”

Court documents refer to Gritzbach and Anderson using Stamp’s credit cards shortly after she died.

While both women were initially charged with murder, the most current court paperwork for Gritzbach no longer shows that charge.

“They had no proof she was inside the apartment

She has been released on the misdemeanors of larceny and illegal credit card use.

It was unsettling news for Daversa, who is hoping a stronger punishment will happen for Anderson.

In court documents, anderson admitted stamp was pushed down and that she heard labored breathing.

Daversa said lawyers discussed a plea deal with her at a hearing over the summer: more than 30 years in jail.

“And the judge has to think about it so now we have to go back next month,” said Daversa.

So how much time could Anderson realistically face?

“The minimum sentence for that is 25 years,” said Mike Lawlor, former prosecutor and Associate Professor of Criminal Justice at the University of New Haven.

Felony murder means a prosecutor cannot recommend less than that.

Lawlor said even if the judge were to reject a negotiated plea deal of three decades, they can’t unilaterally impose a lower sentence.

“They’d have to go back to square one and start all over again,” said Lawlor.

“I try to make it about my poor daughter and how scared she must’ve been and how much she suffered,” Daversa said.

Anderson’s next court appearance is October 4 and if a plea deal is not accepted, the case would go to trial.

“It’s justice for my daughter, its justice for my family,” said Daversa.

