Police: Person stabbed after a fight in Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. after a person was stabbed in the area of Boswell Avenue.

As of right now, police believe this incident happened after a fight between two people.

The victim was brought to Backus Hospital then flown by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and attacker knew each other, so there is no threat to the public.

