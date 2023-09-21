UConn Sports
Police: Person stabbed after a fight in Norwich

By Kristina Russo
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. after a person was stabbed in the area of Boswell Avenue.

As of right now, police believe this incident happened after a fight between two people.

The victim was brought to Backus Hospital then flown by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim and attacker knew each other, so there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Follow Channel 3 and refresh this page for more updates.

