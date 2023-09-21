Scalloping season could return to the Niantic River

(WFSB) - A scalloping season could be returning to the Niantic River soon.

Thursday night, the Waterford-East Lyme Shellfish Commission (WELSCO) will meet and is expected to decide.

“I’m a fourth-generation fisherman,” Michael Wadsworth said. “I’ve grown up on this river my whole life.”

Scalloping is a big part of Wadsworth’s life.

“Niantic Bay scallops are just world-renowned for their taste,” Wadsworth said.

Although he hasn’t been able to pull any up since 2020, the last time WELSCO had an open scallop season.

“What we look for most are, are there scallops out there enough that a recreational scalloper could catch,” WELSCO Chairman Peter Harris said.

Harris will lead Thursday’s meeting at 7:30 at East Lyme Town Hall.

“You have to know what they look like and what you’re going for in order to be able to get them,” Wadsworth said.

Harris says demand for scalloping is down. In 2020, WELSCO only sold 40 permits. In years past, that number was in the hundreds.

“In the year we sold 300, we actually had to print more permits because word got out that there were scallops to be had,” Harris said.

Harris says lately there just aren’t enough scallops in the Niantic River to go around.

“It’s our belief that if we have a season there should be enough for those who are not experts,” Harris said. “They should be able to expect to get them.”

Wadsworth says you just have to know what you’re doing.

“If you know where to look there’s plenty of them,” Wadsworth said. “If you don’t know what you’re looking for it’s obviously a lot harder to get them.”

Scallop season typically lasts two or three months. A scallop’s lifespan is short; about two years. There have been efforts lately to try and revive the population in the Niantic River.

If the season isn’t open, scalloping quite literally becomes for the birds.

“If we don’t harvest them, they die, the seagulls get them and drop them all over the parking lots,” Wadsworth said.

