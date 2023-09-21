Several new laws go into effect October 1

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Many new laws will be taking effect in Connecticut starting October 1.

This past legislative session lawmakers passed more than 100 laws.

Governor Ned Lamont made it a priority this year to deal with gun violence.

The legislature approved many new gun laws. One bans openly carrying pistols.

This means if have a permit you can still carry, but the firearm can’t be seen in public.

“It’s not about the second amendment it’s about protecting the first amendment. This new prohibition on open carry is about making sure we are protecting the first amendment rights of others by being intimidated with open display of firearms,” said Jeremy Stein with Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

There will also be limits on buying firearms. The new law allows three per month.

Another law deals with safely storing firearms. Connecticut currently has Ethan’s Law, which requires safe storage if there is a minor in the home. This requires weapons to be safely stored regardless of who lives in the home.

Connecticut has had issues with street takeovers, in which dozens or hundreds of cars descend on a designated neighborhood, clogging traffic and performing dangerous stunts.

The new law makes it a crime for those, even bystanders, to post information on social media in advance of a so-called street takeover.

Blight is also a problem. A new, expanded law on blighted housing and commercial buildings will raise potential fines to property owners from $100 a day to $1,000. Littering fines will also be increased.

There is also some relief on electric bills, particularly those who face outages for long periods of time. Utilities will have to reimburse customers $25 credits for each day they are out of power for more than 96 consecutive hours.

Bears have certainly been a talker as they invade our neighborhoods. Residents will be allowed to use deadly force against nuisance black bears if they believe the bear is about to inflict or has inflicted harm to a person or pet.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Connecticut Citizens Defense League, a pro-gun group, to talk about some of these new laws. We have not heard back.

