State agriculture officials urge horse owners to vaccinate to protect against mosquito-borne diseases

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state Department of Agriculture sought to remind horse owners on Thursday to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses.

The CT DoAg said eastern equine encephalitis and West Nile virus can affect horses, birds, and humans.

“Horses are the domestic animals most susceptible to infection with EEE and WNV viruses,” the CT DoAg said. “Two human cases of [West Nile virus] infection have been reported in Connecticut so far this year, along with recent detections in birds.”

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said it identified West Nile virus (WNV) infected mosquitoes in 33 Connecticut towns this season: Bethel, Branford, Bridgeport, Colchester, Danbury, Darien, East Haddam, East Haven, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hartford, Hebron, Killingworth, Manchester, Mansfield, Middlefield, Milford, New Canaan, New Haven, North Stonington, Norwalk, South Windsor, Stamford, Tolland, Wallingford, Waterbury, Waterford, West Haven, Westport, Wethersfield, Willington, and Wilton. EEE-infected mosquitoes have been detected in: Hampton, Killingly, Thompson, Tolland, Voluntown, and Woodstock.

Horse owners were encouraged to implement the following, in coordination with their veterinarian, including:

Administering the initial two-dose vaccine series, four to six weeks apart

Administer regular boosters at least annually

Consult with your veterinarian if boosters are needed every six months

Give vaccinations at least one month prior to mosquito season to develop protective immunity

Remove sources of standing water to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds

Clean and refill water troughs regularly

Apply fly sprays containing pyrethrin regularly

“If your horse is showing neurologic signs, i.e. hyperexcitability, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, head tilt, head pressing, incoordination, drowsiness, recumbency, colic, or death, it’s important to call a veterinarian to determine a diagnosis and treatment,” the CT DoAg said.

It said neurologic diseases of domestic animals, such as EEE, WNV, and rabies, are reportable to the state veterinarian at 860-713-2505.

For more information, on animals and animal health, visit the state CT DoAg website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.