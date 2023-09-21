UConn Sports
State police involved in New Britain crash investigation

Connecticut State Police took over a crash investigation in New Britain on Sept. 21.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - State police said they were called to take over a crash investigation in New Britain.

Witnesses reported that the crash happened on West Main Street across from a Bank of America on Thursday.

“Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime and our Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad (CARS) is on scene,” state police told Channel 3. “We do not have any further information to provide at this time. The scene is still active.”

Troopers said they would release more information as it becomes available.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

