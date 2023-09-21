Suspect involved in crash that killed Hartford detective charged with manslaughter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A suspect who was arrested for the death of a Harford police detective is facing additional charges, including manslaughter.
State police said 18-year-old Richard Barrington was charged with manslaughter first-degree, assault first-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, disobeying the direction of an officer resulting in death, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
Barrington was held on a $1 million bond on those charges, police said.
Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten was killed in the September 6 crash.
Officer Brian Kearney was injured in the crash and released from the hospital last week.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.