UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspect involved in crash that killed Hartford detective charged with manslaughter

Richard Barrington.
Richard Barrington.(Connecticut State Police)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A suspect who was arrested for the death of a Harford police detective is facing additional charges, including manslaughter.

State police said 18-year-old Richard Barrington was charged with manslaughter first-degree, assault first-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, disobeying the direction of an officer resulting in death, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Barrington was held on a $1 million bond on those charges, police said.

Hartford Police Detective Bobby Garten was killed in the September 6 crash.

Officer Brian Kearney was injured in the crash and released from the hospital last week.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
tropical tracker for the weekend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking

Latest News

(Source: Pexels/stock image)
State agriculture officials urge horse owners to vaccinate to protect against mosquito-borne diseases
tropical tracker for the weekend - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
Norwich stabbing - WFSB
Person suffers life-threatening injuries from fight-related stabbing in Norwich
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain