UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Suspect in wedding night crash that killed bride indicted by grand jury

A South Carolina Grand Jury indicted a woman on four charges in an April 28 crash that killed a woman and injured three others.
By Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - A South Carolina grand jury returned an indictment on four charges for a woman accused of hitting a golf cart with her car, killing a woman and injuring three others while intoxicated.

Court documents filed Wednesday show the grand jury returned indictments Sept. 12 for felony driving under the influence resulting in death, two counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury and reckless homicide against 25-year-old Jamie Lee Komoroski.

The charges stem from an April 28 crash on Folly Beach that killed newlywed bride Samantha Miller and injured three others, including Miller’s groom, Aric Hutchinson, WCSC reports.

Police say Komoroski rear-ended a golf cart with four occupants around 10 p.m. At the time, she was driving 65 miles per hour, according to police.

A blood toxicology report showed Komoroski’s blood alcohol level was 0.261 on the night of the crash. That is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina.

Komoroski appeared before a judge in August for a bond hearing after her attorneys filed a motion requesting it, stating that she was not a flight risk or danger to the community. Her request for bond was denied by Judge Michael Nettles, who set the condition that the case be tried by March 2024.

Hutchinson filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Komoroski on May 17. The lawsuit alleges Komoroski had a “booze-filled day of bar hopping,” and the establishments she visited that day had an obligation to “exercise due care” in serving alcoholic beverages.

In addition to Komoroski, the lawsuit names Snapper Jacks, The Drop-In Bar and Deli, The Crab Shack, Taco Boy, El Gallo Bar and Grill and Bottle Cap Holdings, LLC.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 21. Here's the 5:30 a.m. weather.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Latest News

The incident happened at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Preston Street.
Fire investigation in Hartford
There is a zoom meeting tonight for Hartford residents to address their concerns.
Meeting to address public safety concerns
Hartford apartment fire - WFSB
BREAKING: Hartford building with apartments, barbershop a total loss from fire
Meteorologist Scot Haney updates the weather for Thursday Sept. 21. Here's the 5:30 a.m. weather.
FORECAST: The rain is coming back this weekend
Crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. and tore off parts of the building to gain access to...
Fire on Franklin Avenue