UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

This farm’s 2023 corn maze theme is based on the Super Mario Bros.

Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest...
Amazing Acres Farm has announced the hours and theme for their 20-acre corn maze, the largest in Indiana.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A farm in Indiana is giving visitors the chance to get lost in a corn maze themed after the video game character Mario.

Amazing Acres Farms revealed the design for the 20-acre Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch this year, which will feature characters from the Super Mario Bros. franchise, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Bowser, Toad and a number of other characters.

Also new to the attraction this year are a “mega slide,” a donut shop, and a jumbo jumping pillow for all ages.

Organizers said thousands of people visit the farm every year.

The farm features other activities besides the maze, including a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Straw Mountain, wheelbarrow-racing, and more.

Amazing Acres Farms is located at 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo Indiana, 46793.

It’s open from now until Oct. 29. Tickets start at $12 per person for general admission. Children under the age of 2 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about a First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

Your credit score can determine whether banks accept you.
Congress considers bill that would change how credit card fees work
Home on S. Linwood where police say baby nearly died after being bitten by rats
Officials: Baby found nearly eaten alive by rats, parents charged
Ruby Pullin Martin has passed the century mark and then some as she celebrates turning 102...
Woman celebrating 102nd birthday says she is honoring God and the blessings he has given
FILE - A Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a drugstore in Cypress, Texas on...
Booking a COVID-19 vaccine? Some are reporting canceled appointments or insurance issues
FILE - Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs stands on the field before a preseason NFL...
Cowboys star CB Trevon Diggs tears ACL in practice. It’s a blow for a defense off to a great start