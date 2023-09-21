Two arrested after stolen firearm, narcotics seized from a Hartford smoke shop

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges after a stolen firearm and drugs were seized from a smoke shop in Hartford, according to police.

The Hartford Police Narcotics Unit and the State Police Task Force executed a search and seizure warrant at a smoke shop at 490 Park Street on Wednesday, authorities said.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that marijuana and possibly narcotics were being sold from within the business and that firearms may be present,” Hartford police said.

Police found a Taurus 9mm handgun stolen out of Vermont that contained 12 rounds, $6,006, six oxycodone pills, and two pounds of marijuana packaged for sale.

Quentin Elky, 34, of Hartford, was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, and operating a drug factory.

Jaylenn Baez, 28, of Manchester, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

