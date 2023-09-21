UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn field hockey seeks first home victory Friday

A field hockey stick.
A field hockey stick.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Looking for a second consecutive victory, the UConn Huskies Field Hockey Team will host Georgetown University on Friday afternoon.

UConn is coming off a 3-1 win at Princeton on Sunday.

The Huskies are 2 and 6 through the midseason.

Freshman Julia Bressler of Leesport, PA. leads UConn with 8 goals and 17 total points. 

The Huskies are trying to pick up their first home win of the season. UConn has never lost to the Hoyas, having beaten Georgetown 18 straight times.

Game time is 1 p.m. at the Sherman Family Sports Complex.  It can also been seen live on Flo-Sports.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain is expected to impact outdoor plans this weekend.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Witness said man was punched before he died at a New England Patriots game

Latest News

UConn women’s hockey hopes to lean on leadership this season
UConn women’s hockey hopes to lean on leadership this season
The UConn Huskies.
UConn football announces future series with Pitt
The Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon is on Oct. 14, 2023.
Courses modified for this year’s Eversource Hartford Marathon races
Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (25) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Dorka Juhasz,...
Thomas and Bonner help the Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals