UConn field hockey seeks first home victory Friday

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Looking for a second consecutive victory, the UConn Huskies Field Hockey Team will host Georgetown University on Friday afternoon.

UConn is coming off a 3-1 win at Princeton on Sunday.

The Huskies are 2 and 6 through the midseason.

Freshman Julia Bressler of Leesport, PA. leads UConn with 8 goals and 17 total points.

The Huskies are trying to pick up their first home win of the season. UConn has never lost to the Hoyas, having beaten Georgetown 18 straight times.

Game time is 1 p.m. at the Sherman Family Sports Complex. It can also been seen live on Flo-Sports.

