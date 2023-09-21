UConn Sports
UConn football announces future series with Pitt

The UConn Huskies.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football program announced an agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to play a couple of games in 2027 and 2028.

UConn announced the agreement on Thursday.

The Huskies will make the trip to Pittsburgh on Oct. 30, 2027 and then host the Panthers on Nov. 4, 2028, the school said.

UConn and Pitt last met on the field during the 2012 season and the Huskies own a 5-4 edge in the all-time series between the two schools.

All nine previous meetings took place during both schools’ time in the Big East from 2004 to 2012.

UConn Football – Future Opponents

2024

  • 8.31       at Maryland
  • 9.7          ARMY
  • 9.14       at Duke
  • 9.21       FAU
  • 9.28       BUFFALO
  • 10.5       TEMPLE
  • 10.12     at Wake Forest
  • 11.2       GEORGIA STATE
  • 11.9       at UAB
  • 11.30     at UMass

2025

  • 8.30       CCSU
  • 9.6          at Syracuse
  • 9.13       at Purdue
  • 9.20       BALL STATE
  • 9.27       at Buffalo
  • 10.4       FIU
  • 10.11     at Army
  • 10.18     at Ohio State
  • 11.1       UAB
  • 11.29     UMASS

2026

  • 9.5          LAFAYETTE
  • 9.12       MARYLAND
  • 9.19       at North Carolina
  • 9.26       INDIANA
  • 10.3       at Syracuse
  • 10.10     at Temple
  • 10.24     UMASS
  • 10.31     at Old Dominion
  • 11.14     JAMES MADISON
  • 11.21     at FAU
  • 11.26     at Wyoming

2027

  • 9.4          TEMPLE
  • 9.11       OLE MISS
  • 9.18       NORTH CAROLINA
  • 9.25       OLD DOMINION
  • 10.2       at FIU
  • 10.16     at UMass
  • 10.23     ARMY
  • 10.30     at Pittsburgh
  • 11.6       SYRACUSE
  • 11.13     at Liberty

2028

  • 9.2          at USF
  • 9.16       WAKE FOREST
  • 9.23       BUFFALO
  • 9.30       at Temple
  • 10.7       RICE
  • 10.14     at Army
  • 11.4       PITTSBURGH
  • 11.18  at Ole Miss

2029

  • 9.15  WYOMING
  • 9.22  at Buffalo
  • 11.10 ARMY

