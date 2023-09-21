UConn football announces future series with Pitt

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football program announced an agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to play a couple of games in 2027 and 2028.

UConn announced the agreement on Thursday.

The Huskies will make the trip to Pittsburgh on Oct. 30, 2027 and then host the Panthers on Nov. 4, 2028, the school said.

UConn and Pitt last met on the field during the 2012 season and the Huskies own a 5-4 edge in the all-time series between the two schools.

All nine previous meetings took place during both schools’ time in the Big East from 2004 to 2012.

UConn Football – Future Opponents

2024

8.31 at Maryland

9.7 ARMY

9.14 at Duke

9.21 FAU

9.28 BUFFALO

10.5 TEMPLE

10.12 at Wake Forest

11.2 GEORGIA STATE

11.9 at UAB

11.30 at UMass

2025

8.30 CCSU

9.6 at Syracuse

9.13 at Purdue

9.20 BALL STATE

9.27 at Buffalo

10.4 FIU

10.11 at Army

10.18 at Ohio State

11.1 UAB

11.29 UMASS

2026

9.5 LAFAYETTE

9.12 MARYLAND

9.19 at North Carolina

9.26 INDIANA

10.3 at Syracuse

10.10 at Temple

10.24 UMASS

10.31 at Old Dominion

11.14 JAMES MADISON

11.21 at FAU

11.26 at Wyoming

2027

9.4 TEMPLE

9.11 OLE MISS

9.18 NORTH CAROLINA

9.25 OLD DOMINION

10.2 at FIU

10.16 at UMass

10.23 ARMY

10.30 at Pittsburgh

11.6 SYRACUSE

11.13 at Liberty

2028

9.2 at USF

9.16 WAKE FOREST

9.23 BUFFALO

9.30 at Temple

10.7 RICE

10.14 at Army

11.4 PITTSBURGH

11.18 at Ole Miss

2029

9.15 WYOMING

9.22 at Buffalo

11.10 ARMY

