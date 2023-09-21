UConn football announces future series with Pitt
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The University of Connecticut football program announced an agreement with the University of Pittsburgh to play a couple of games in 2027 and 2028.
UConn announced the agreement on Thursday.
The Huskies will make the trip to Pittsburgh on Oct. 30, 2027 and then host the Panthers on Nov. 4, 2028, the school said.
UConn and Pitt last met on the field during the 2012 season and the Huskies own a 5-4 edge in the all-time series between the two schools.
All nine previous meetings took place during both schools’ time in the Big East from 2004 to 2012.
UConn Football – Future Opponents
2024
- 8.31 at Maryland
- 9.7 ARMY
- 9.14 at Duke
- 9.21 FAU
- 9.28 BUFFALO
- 10.5 TEMPLE
- 10.12 at Wake Forest
- 11.2 GEORGIA STATE
- 11.9 at UAB
- 11.30 at UMass
2025
- 8.30 CCSU
- 9.6 at Syracuse
- 9.13 at Purdue
- 9.20 BALL STATE
- 9.27 at Buffalo
- 10.4 FIU
- 10.11 at Army
- 10.18 at Ohio State
- 11.1 UAB
- 11.29 UMASS
2026
- 9.5 LAFAYETTE
- 9.12 MARYLAND
- 9.19 at North Carolina
- 9.26 INDIANA
- 10.3 at Syracuse
- 10.10 at Temple
- 10.24 UMASS
- 10.31 at Old Dominion
- 11.14 JAMES MADISON
- 11.21 at FAU
- 11.26 at Wyoming
2027
- 9.4 TEMPLE
- 9.11 OLE MISS
- 9.18 NORTH CAROLINA
- 9.25 OLD DOMINION
- 10.2 at FIU
- 10.16 at UMass
- 10.23 ARMY
- 10.30 at Pittsburgh
- 11.6 SYRACUSE
- 11.13 at Liberty
2028
- 9.2 at USF
- 9.16 WAKE FOREST
- 9.23 BUFFALO
- 9.30 at Temple
- 10.7 RICE
- 10.14 at Army
- 11.4 PITTSBURGH
- 11.18 at Ole Miss
2029
- 9.15 WYOMING
- 9.22 at Buffalo
- 11.10 ARMY
