UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

UConn football’s silver lining in 0-3 start? ‘Progress’

UConn football’s silver lining in 0-3 start? 'Progress'
By Nkwa Asonye
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The Huskies dubbed the 2023 season as “The Reload” over the summer – but as they stand winless before hosting No. 18 Duke, UConn football has come to terms with a different reality.

“I don’t think it’s over just a straight upward trajectory,” UConn head coach Jim Mora said in his weekly press conference Tuesday morning. “You’re going to make some gains, then you’re going to level off, you might take a dip, and then you build.”

Last Saturday’s game against FIU exemplified that. The Huskies gave up two long touchdown passes before halftime, burying UConn in a 21-point hole that was eventually too deep to bounce back from despite holding the Panthers scoreless for the rest of the game.

“It might not be going too well for us right now,” said UConn tight end Justin Joly. “It might be rough, but we’re getting it done, we’re getting it fixed [behind closed doors.]”

The Huskies will need to have plenty of answers for a Duke offense that’s one of the best in the country, scoring 36 points per game. UConn’s lack of consistency on both sides of the ball could make a difficult battle even tougher.

“Ultimately, this is a results-oriented business,” Mora said. “We’re judged on wins and losses. By that variable, we’re not doing enough, but you have to be able to look beyond the wins and losses as a coach, as a team, and as a program [to] see if you’re still making progress.”

So, what exactly does progress mean for UConn?

“Progress is just battling to the end, battling from the start,” said UConn quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. “Just coming out the mindset [of] executing and winning at the end of the day.”

“I know people might not be happy with what we’re producing, but we’re going to come back,” Joly said. “We’re going to come back strong.”

Kickoff against No. 18 Duke is Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about a First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Latest News

UConn football’s silver lining in 0-3 start? 'Progress'
UConn football’s silver lining in 0-3 start? 'Progress'
UConn football to play Pitt in 2027 and 2028
UConn football to play Pitt in 2027 and 2028
UConn women's hockey starts the season Sunday
UConn women’s hockey hopes to lean on leadership this season
UConn women's hockey starts the season Sunday
UConn women's hockey starts the season Sunday