UConn football’s silver lining in 0-3 start? ‘Progress’

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - The Huskies dubbed the 2023 season as “The Reload” over the summer – but as they stand winless before hosting No. 18 Duke, UConn football has come to terms with a different reality.

“I don’t think it’s over just a straight upward trajectory,” UConn head coach Jim Mora said in his weekly press conference Tuesday morning. “You’re going to make some gains, then you’re going to level off, you might take a dip, and then you build.”

Last Saturday’s game against FIU exemplified that. The Huskies gave up two long touchdown passes before halftime, burying UConn in a 21-point hole that was eventually too deep to bounce back from despite holding the Panthers scoreless for the rest of the game.

“It might not be going too well for us right now,” said UConn tight end Justin Joly. “It might be rough, but we’re getting it done, we’re getting it fixed [behind closed doors.]”

The Huskies will need to have plenty of answers for a Duke offense that’s one of the best in the country, scoring 36 points per game. UConn’s lack of consistency on both sides of the ball could make a difficult battle even tougher.

“Ultimately, this is a results-oriented business,” Mora said. “We’re judged on wins and losses. By that variable, we’re not doing enough, but you have to be able to look beyond the wins and losses as a coach, as a team, and as a program [to] see if you’re still making progress.”

So, what exactly does progress mean for UConn?

“Progress is just battling to the end, battling from the start,” said UConn quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson. “Just coming out the mindset [of] executing and winning at the end of the day.”

“I know people might not be happy with what we’re producing, but we’re going to come back,” Joly said. “We’re going to come back strong.”

Kickoff against No. 18 Duke is Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.