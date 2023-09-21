UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

What to know as flu season approaches

Flu, Covid, and RSV season is right around the corner.
By Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Flu, Covid, and RSV season is right around the corner.

Cases are low now, but doctors say now is the time to prepare.

“Now we’re starting to call it respiratory season,” Dr. Paul Anthony, Assistant Director, Infectious Diseases Hartford Hospital. “Usually if we go by prior years, we should be expecting stuff any time between usually early November, late October.”

Doctors say flu season usually peaks sometime in February, and can stretch as late as May.

The common cold and Covid are already circulating in Connecticut.

So when should you get your flu vaccine?

“Me personally, I would try to time it to like mid-October, because it takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to be affective,” said Dr. Paul Anthony.

If someone has underlying issues, the sooner the better for the vaccine, according to Dr. Anthony.

Although doctors advise you get your shot, some don’t see the need.

“I wasn’t planning on getting it this year. I may reconsider. I did see the CDC warnings. RSV, flu and obviously there’s some different COVID strains that are circulating around but I’ll wait and see, see if it becomes as big of an issue as their saying,” said Nick Loveland, Cromwell.

Dr. Anthony suggests you stay home if you’re sick, and to wash your hands.

You can get the Covid vaccine the same time you get your flu vaccine.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derrick Mcgill, 39, is charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, Illegal Operation of a Chop Shop,...
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Fernandita Aquino-Almonte of South Windsor was arrested for causing a crash that involved a...
Woman faces charges following tractor trailer crash the closed I-91 in Rocky Hill for hours
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the stretch of dry, gorgeous weather will continue.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
A man was found dead after crews responded to a house fire on Central Avenue in Norwich the...
1 dead in Norwich house fire
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Latest News

Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
Police make 2 arrests in connection with the Aston Martin carjacking
What to know as flu season approaches
What to know as flu season approaches
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said the stretch of dry, gorgeous weather will continue.
Technical Discussion: Our dry & comfortable stretch may not last much longer
Stolen firearm out of Vermont
Two arrested after stolen firearm, narcotics seized from a Hartford smoke shop