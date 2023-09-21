What to know as flu season approaches

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Flu, Covid, and RSV season is right around the corner.

Cases are low now, but doctors say now is the time to prepare.

“Now we’re starting to call it respiratory season,” Dr. Paul Anthony, Assistant Director, Infectious Diseases Hartford Hospital. “Usually if we go by prior years, we should be expecting stuff any time between usually early November, late October.”

Doctors say flu season usually peaks sometime in February, and can stretch as late as May.

The common cold and Covid are already circulating in Connecticut.

So when should you get your flu vaccine?

“Me personally, I would try to time it to like mid-October, because it takes about 2 weeks for the vaccine to be affective,” said Dr. Paul Anthony.

If someone has underlying issues, the sooner the better for the vaccine, according to Dr. Anthony.

Although doctors advise you get your shot, some don’t see the need.

“I wasn’t planning on getting it this year. I may reconsider. I did see the CDC warnings. RSV, flu and obviously there’s some different COVID strains that are circulating around but I’ll wait and see, see if it becomes as big of an issue as their saying,” said Nick Loveland, Cromwell.

Dr. Anthony suggests you stay home if you’re sick, and to wash your hands.

You can get the Covid vaccine the same time you get your flu vaccine.

