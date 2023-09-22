1 rescued from Naugatuck apartment fire

NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - One person was rescued from a burning apartment in Naugatuck late Thursday night.

The Naugatuck Fire Department said it responded to a fire at a building on Pond Street around 11:45 p.m.

“On arrival, fire was showing from a second floor apartment and the front porch, extending up the exterior of the building,” the department said.

Mutual aid called to the scene from the Waterbury, Beacon Hose and Prospect fire departments.

“This building, built in 1880, is a multi-family dwelling with 14 bedrooms,” the Naugatuck Fire Department said. “One occupant rescued from the building suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.”

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

The department also did not mention if it knew the cause of the fire.

