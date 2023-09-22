‘Armed and dangerous’ kidnapping suspect arrested in Connecticut

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted out of New York for a kidnapping case was arrested by local police in Connecticut.

Greenwich police said they were notified around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday that Daniel Patrick Twomey, 39, of Lodi, NJ. was in their town.

Daniel Patrick Twomey was wanted for an armed kidnapping in New York. He was arrested in Greenwich, according to Greenwich police. (Greenwich police)

Twomey had been pursued by authorities out of New York. They reported to Greenwich police that the suspected was wanted in a kidnapping with a gun case from across state lines. The suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Greenwich officers said they found the vehicle he was in and engaged the suspect in another pursuit before losing him in the Cos Cob, North Mianus area.

Twomey was later found parked at the dead end of Lakeview Drive.

Police said he initially refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle; however, after more than an hour, officers persuaded him to get out of the vehicle and surrender.

Twomey was charged in Greenwich with engaging in a pursuit and interfering with police. He was unable to post a $50,000 bond.

Additional charges were expected in the City of Rye, NY.

No other details about the suspect were released.

