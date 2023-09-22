UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

‘Armed and dangerous’ kidnapping suspect arrested in Connecticut

By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted out of New York for a kidnapping case was arrested by local police in Connecticut.

Greenwich police said they were notified around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday that Daniel Patrick Twomey, 39, of Lodi, NJ. was in their town.

Daniel Patrick Twomey was wanted for an armed kidnapping in New York. He was arrested in...
Daniel Patrick Twomey was wanted for an armed kidnapping in New York. He was arrested in Greenwich, according to Greenwich police.(Greenwich police)

Twomey had been pursued by authorities out of New York. They reported to Greenwich police that the suspected was wanted in a kidnapping with a gun case from across state lines. The suspect was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Greenwich officers said they found the vehicle he was in and engaged the suspect in another pursuit before losing him in the Cos Cob, North Mianus area.

Twomey was later found parked at the dead end of Lakeview Drive.

Police said he initially refused to comply with officers’ orders to exit the vehicle; however, after more than an hour, officers persuaded him to get out of the vehicle and surrender.

Twomey was charged in Greenwich with engaging in a pursuit and interfering with police. He was unable to post a $50,000 bond.

Additional charges were expected in the City of Rye, NY.

No other details about the suspect were released.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area...
Separate overdose, stabbing victims treated at same scene in New Haven
Durham Fair - WFSB file
Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend
A Melissa & Doug store in White Plains, NY is set to open on Oct. 6.
CT-based Melissa & Doug store to open just over state lines ahead of holiday season
A worker was pulled from a fallen trench box on Retreat Avenue in Hartford on Sept. 22,...
Firefighters pull construction worker from fallen trench box in Hartford