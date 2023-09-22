Bristol police support Hartford officers with cookout

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police recently traveled up to Hartford to support the city’s police department in the wake of an officer’s death.

Bristol police said they treated the Hartford Police Department to a cookout.

“HPD has been so supportive to our agency,” Bristol police posted to social media. “It was the least we could do for them. BPD will be there for HPD.”

Both departments experienced tragedies over the past year that resulted in the deaths of officers.

Hartford Det. Bobby Garten was killed on Sept. 6 when the cruiser he was in was t-boned by a speeding suspect, investigators said. Memorial services for Garten were held last weekend.

Bristol police lost two officers to an ambush attack on Oct. 12, 2022.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed.

