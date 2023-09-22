UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Bristol police support Hartford officers with cookout

Members of the Bristol Police Department provided a cookout for the Hartford Police Department.
Members of the Bristol Police Department provided a cookout for the Hartford Police Department.(Bristol Police Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Bristol police recently traveled up to Hartford to support the city’s police department in the wake of an officer’s death.

Bristol police said they treated the Hartford Police Department to a cookout.

“HPD has been so supportive to our agency,” Bristol police posted to social media. “It was the least we could do for them. BPD will be there for HPD.”

Both departments experienced tragedies over the past year that resulted in the deaths of officers.

Hartford Det. Bobby Garten was killed on Sept. 6 when the cruiser he was in was t-boned by a speeding suspect, investigators said. Memorial services for Garten were held last weekend.

Bristol police lost two officers to an ambush attack on Oct. 12, 2022.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

Serious allegations made against youth group home in Harwinton
Assault, violence, sex trafficking part of allegations made against Harwinton youth group home
Alexandra Polino.
New Haven mother charged with manslaughter after baby’s overdose death
Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts in double overtime against NC State during the East...
UConn’s Bueckers announces support for Husky Harvest food pantry
One person was rescued from a fire that broke out on Sept. 21 in a building built in the 1880s...
1 rescued from Naugatuck apartment fire