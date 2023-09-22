Crews battle fire at New Haven motel

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a motel in New Haven on Friday morning.

Flames jumped out of a dumpster around 12:10 p.m. and spread into the front portion of the Three Judges Motor Lodge on Whalley Avenue near the Wilbur Cross Parkway.

Eight rooms were involved in the fire at the motel.

The flames were quickly knocked down by firefighters.

According to officials, one non-firefighter was hurt in a fall.

The fire impacted 16 people, but they were able to stay in other rooms at the motel.

