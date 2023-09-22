CT-based Melissa & Doug store to open just over state lines ahead of holiday season

WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A brand known for making popular wooden children’s toys is opening a retail store not far from its headquarters in Wilton.

Melissa & Doug announced this week that it plans to open its first-ever retail store on Oct. 6 in White Plains, NY.

As the company’s first brick-and-mortar location in its 35-year history, the business said the new store will feature a wide selection of the brand’s top-selling toys across categories such as pretend play sets, learning toys, baby and toddler products, puzzles, and arts & crafts.

Representatives said the hope was that customers would get a closeup experience of the attention to detail, quality, and play value of the toys.

“Melissa & Doug has been a mainstay in the toy industry for nearly four decades, helping families ignite imagination and create lifelong memories together,” said Fernando Mercé, chief executive officer. “We’re always looking for new ways to share our important purpose and quality toys with consumers, especially during the gifting season. We’re thrilled to open our first-ever retail store where consumers can discover and shop a curated selection of open-ended, screen-free toys for their little ones.”

The Melissa & Doug store scheduled prize giveaways, product demonstrations, and more for its first customers on Oct. 6.

The store can be found on Level 3 of The Westchester. More details can be found on MelissaAndDoug.com.

