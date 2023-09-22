DCF involved after allegations of violence at a Harwinton youth group home

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - A youth group home in Harwinton is under fire amid allegations of assault and violence.

Children who are placed in a home like this are the most vulnerable. They have experienced trauma in their life.

This is supposed to be a temporary safe place, however DCF is now investigating the Star Group Home in Harwinton.

DCF said back in 2021, there were allegations of a Star Home staff member who had inappropriate contact with one of the girls placed in the home. DCF said there were multiple incidents involving the girls in the home as well.

In November 2022, DCF became aware of those issues within the home because the Harwinton Ambulance Association had concerns.

In May, DCF received a letter from EMS.

“I believe it was the first responder saying things there is like a free for all I believe is the quote that’s in the letter,” said Vannessa Dorantes, Commissioner of the Connecticut DCF.

In between that November and this May, staff were removed and DCF was working with the provider Bridge Family Services, but issues were still happening.

Just this week, the mother of a 14-year-old girl who lived in the youth home from April to June of this year filed a civil lawsuit.

The lawsuit said she was assaulted and exposed to sexual assault while living there.

In a statement from Bridge Family Services, they said: “since the bridge opened in .........filed against us of this nature.”

DCF issued a corrective action plan that has halted admissions and only one girl is currently there.

“We are dealing with our most vulnerable children in society,” said state Sen. Liz Linehan (D – Hamden).

The state legislature’s committee on children asked for a detailed account of every single accusation.

“The question is going to remain, is there more that they need to do for this particular home or is it something we need to change system wide?” Linehan said.

A public hearing on the issues at the group home is set for October 10.

“If there’s truth to what these allegations are than the facts are simply that the adults in these children’s lives have failed them,” said Linehan.

Eyewitness News reached out to state police to ask about how many times they have been called to the group home since January of 2020.

Documents sent to Channel 3 show police have paid more than 300 visits to that address, for calls including three sexual assault calls, and multiple calls for suspicious incidents, missing persons, and medical assists.

