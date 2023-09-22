DOT considering changes to rail and bus service

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation is considering several changes for its Metro North, Shoreline East and CT Transit Service.

It could mean fewer trains, higher fares and more buses.

The proposed changes come out of the recent state budget, which the state said is aligned more closely with current commuting habits.

“I actually traveled during the pandemic when I was the only person on the train,” said Mark Rosenzweig, of New Haven.

Rosenzweig commutes a couple days a week, so he is curious to see how the DOT’s proposed changes for Metro North’s New Haven Line would impact him.

Specifically, two fewer trains a day, Monday through Thursday and cutting eight trains on Friday.

The proposals also include reducing Shoreline East service from 23 daily trains to 16.

“If you’re lowering the options for them to be able to commute then inherently there will be less commuters following,” said Peyton Jones.

The proposed Metro North fare increases would range from 25 cents to a dollar, depending on where you’re coming from and where you’re going.

A one-way peak train from New Haven’s Union Station to Grand Central right now costs $23.50. The proposal would increase it to $24.50.

The same route off peak would go from $17.75 to $18.25.

“If you tell me a constant price, but I know that any time I go to a train station, within a half an hour I can get a train, that’s a lot more reliability for me than the other way around,” said Sumana Seshadri.

While there’s a reduction in train service, the budget added more money for buses. That means several new Ct Transit routes, including two from the Elm City to Milford and Meriden.

The DOT said: “Commuting habits continue evolving following the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and these proposed changes reflect this ‘new normal’ by prioritizing morning and evening peak train service and introducing bus service changes to meet a new demand.”

“When you have a limited budget and you have less customers, I guess that’s what you have to do, obviously no one is going to like this from the commuter side, but I think people will understand what’s going on,” said Rosenzweig.

The DOT will hold four public hearings. Two will be in person, one in New Haven on October 2, another in Hartford on October 3, and then two virtual sessions on October 4.

More information on the proposed changes can be found HERE.

