Dump truck rollover causes delays on I-84 in Farmington

Dump truck rollover on I-84 in Farmington
Dump truck rollover on I-84 in Farmington(Connecticut Department of Transportation)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A dump truck rollover is causing delays on both sides of I-84 in Farmington Friday afternoon.

The rollover happened near Exit 37, according to the Department of Transportation.

Watch video below:

Lanes are closed on the westbound side, DOT said.

It was reported around 2:07 p.m.

There is no word on possible injuries.

No further information was available.

Follow traffic updates HERE.

