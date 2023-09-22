Dump truck rollover causes delays on I-84 in Farmington
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A dump truck rollover is causing delays on both sides of I-84 in Farmington Friday afternoon.
The rollover happened near Exit 37, according to the Department of Transportation.
Lanes are closed on the westbound side, DOT said.
It was reported around 2:07 p.m.
There is no word on possible injuries.
No further information was available.
