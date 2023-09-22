Dump truck rollover causes delays on I-84 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A dump truck rollover is causing delays on both sides of I-84 in Farmington Friday afternoon.

The rollover happened near Exit 37, according to the Department of Transportation.

Lanes are closed on the westbound side, DOT said.

It was reported around 2:07 p.m.

There is no word on possible injuries.

No further information was available.

