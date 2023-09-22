UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend

Debbie Huscher, marketing director of the Durham Fair, talks about the upcoming 103rd annual Durham Fair Sept. 21-24, 2023.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - Folks planning to head to the Durham Fair over the weekend may want to pack an umbrella.

The 103rd annual fair kicked off with bright and dry days both Thursday and Friday.

The weather looked like it would hold out for country singer Lauran Alaina’s concerted on Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday, however, looked to be a different story with rain forecasted for both days.

Channel 3′s meteorologists said that as of Friday morning’s forecast, it won’t rain all day on either day. However, Saturday appeared to be the wetter of the two weekend days.

Rick Springfield’s 7 p.m. performance on Saturday may be soaked.

Country music legend Lee Greenwood’s 1 p.m. show on Sunday may also require rain gear.

Sunday also marked military appreciation day, where all active military and veterans get free admission.

Hours of operation for the Durham Fair:

  • Friday - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Saturday - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found on the fair’s website here.

For updates on the weekend forecast, read the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Saturday rain - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others

Latest News

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area...
Separate overdose, stabbing victims treated at same scene in New Haven
A Melissa & Doug store in White Plains, NY is set to open on Oct. 6.
CT-based Melissa & Doug store to open just over state lines ahead of holiday season
Daniel Patrick Twomey was wanted for an armed kidnapping in New York. He was arrested in...
‘Armed and dangerous’ kidnapping suspect arrested in Connecticut
A worker was pulled from a fallen trench box on Retreat Avenue in Hartford on Sept. 22,...
Firefighters pull construction worker from fallen trench box in Hartford