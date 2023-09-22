Durham Fair braces for a rainy weekend

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - Folks planning to head to the Durham Fair over the weekend may want to pack an umbrella.

The 103rd annual fair kicked off with bright and dry days both Thursday and Friday.

The weather looked like it would hold out for country singer Lauran Alaina’s concerted on Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday, however, looked to be a different story with rain forecasted for both days.

Channel 3′s meteorologists said that as of Friday morning’s forecast, it won’t rain all day on either day. However, Saturday appeared to be the wetter of the two weekend days.

Rick Springfield’s 7 p.m. performance on Saturday may be soaked.

Country music legend Lee Greenwood’s 1 p.m. show on Sunday may also require rain gear.

Sunday also marked military appreciation day, where all active military and veterans get free admission.

Hours of operation for the Durham Fair:

Friday - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information can be found on the fair’s website here.

For updates on the weekend forecast, read the technical discussion from Channel 3′s meteorologists here.

