Family Friday: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Ready or not, it’s time to say ‘so long’ to summer, and despite the start of the new season, fall fun is already in full swing!
Pumpkintown U.S.A. Opening Weekend
- September 23 – October 31
- 93 E High Street, East Hampton, CT
- Open daily 10:00am – 5:00pm
- Admission: $7 per person, $25 per car
- 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues
- September 23rd & 24th
- Brown’s Harvest
- 10:00am – 4:00pm
- Celebration of all things apple!
- Food, hayrides, train rides, face painting, corn maze & more
- September 21 – 24 and September 28, & September 30-October 1
- Dive times as early as 9:30am
- VIP Meet & Greet experience available
