Family Friday: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut

FAMILY FRIDAY: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut
By WFSB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFSB) - Ready or not, it’s time to say ‘so long’ to summer, and despite the start of the new season, fall fun is already in full swing!

Pumpkintown U.S.A. Opening Weekend

  • September 23 – October 31
  • 93 E High Street, East Hampton, CT
  • Open daily 10:00am – 5:00pm
  • Admission: $7 per person, $25 per car
  • 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues

Apple Festival 2023

  • September 23rd & 24th
  • Brown’s Harvest
  • 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Celebration of all things apple!
  • Food, hayrides, train rides, face painting, corn maze & more

Mermaids at Mystic Aquarium

  • September 21 – 24 and September 28, & September 30-October 1
  • Dive times as early as 9:30am
  • VIP Meet & Greet experience available

Check out our list of upcoming fairs in Connecticut here.

