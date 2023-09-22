Family Friday: Kicking off the fall season in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Ready or not, it’s time to say ‘so long’ to summer, and despite the start of the new season, fall fun is already in full swing!

Pumpkintown U.S.A. Opening Weekend

September 23 – October 31

93 E High Street, East Hampton, CT

Open daily 10:00am – 5:00pm

Admission: $7 per person, $25 per car

100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets in two venues

Apple Festival 2023

September 23rd & 24th

Brown’s Harvest

10:00am – 4:00pm

Celebration of all things apple!

Food, hayrides, train rides, face painting, corn maze & more

Mermaids at Mystic Aquarium

September 21 – 24 and September 28, & September 30-October 1

Dive times as early as 9:30am

VIP Meet & Greet experience available

