Hartford police discuss plans to address carjackings

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There could be a new tool coming to Hartford to crack down on carjackings and stolen vehicles.

The city of Hartford already has plenty of cameras in place, but there is some new high-tech gear that could help keep a closer watch on the city.

Carjackings have doubled in Hartford this year compared to last year, according to the latest CompStat report from police.

That is one reason why the city council met with Motorola tonight to discuss placing some high-tech cameras around the city.

“Maybe something is occurring that the user may not see or hear. It identifies anomalies in the video stream. In addition there may be restricted areas you want attention on when somebody violates that area,” police said.

These cameras would be able to pick up on activity that isn’t normal in the area, making it easier to track crime.

Motorola says the cameras come with a centralized data system.

They can read license plates, and can even be hidden to look like utility boxes so suspicious criminals can’t dodge them.

“Scan a plate of a vehicle which is time and date stamped. The police then have the ability to take the info and do what they have to do,” police said in their CompStat meeting.

This would include being able to track stolen vehicles across state lines.

Police say they have recovered 258 vehicles and made 178 arrests this year.

“I think it’s necessary. I wouldn’t feel any kind of way about it,” said K’yla, of Hartford. “We should definitely add more cameras. We’ll feel a lot safer. What if something happens and you’re in a parking lot? Who’s gonna have evidence of that? Nobody.”

Residents will also be provided with a tool to help them see a public crime map where they can see hotspots around the city.

“A public crime map, if I’m living in my neighborhood and I want to know what’s going on with potential car break-ins, I can look at this crime map and info that’s already approved by the department. Citizens can actually look and see what’s going on in my community,” police explained.

There are no immediate plans to put this into action. Police say this all still in the idea phase.

Police plan on reaching out to other departments in the northeast where these cameras are already being used.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.