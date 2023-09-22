Hartford Police investigate shooting on Brainard Road

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road Friday morning.

Several police officers and detectives were at the Citgo gas station around 4 a.m.

Crime scene tape was hung around the gas pumps; bullet holes were seen in the back window of a sedan.

That vehicle was towed from the scene, and police have cleared the area.

No immediate information was available from officers at the scene.

