Hartford Police investigate shooting on Brainard Road

Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road in Hartford on Friday morning.
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road Friday morning.

Several police officers and detectives were at the Citgo gas station around 4 a.m.

Crime scene tape was hung around the gas pumps; bullet holes were seen in the back window of a sedan.

That vehicle was towed from the scene, and police have cleared the area.

No immediate information was available from officers at the scene.

Channel 3 has reached out to officials for more information about the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

