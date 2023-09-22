Hartford Police investigate shooting on Brainard Road
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating a shooting on Brainard Road Friday morning.
Several police officers and detectives were at the Citgo gas station around 4 a.m.
Crime scene tape was hung around the gas pumps; bullet holes were seen in the back window of a sedan.
That vehicle was towed from the scene, and police have cleared the area.
No immediate information was available from officers at the scene.
Channel 3 has reached out to officials for more information about the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
