Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Simsbury

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man died after he was struck by a vehicle in Simsbury on Thursday, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 9:47 a.m. at the intersection of Hopmeadow Street and Iron Horse Blvd/ Owens Brook Blvd.

The pedestrian was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the victim as 70-year-old Ramijlal Shrivastava.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Laurel Harrington at 860-658-3112 or lharrington@pd.simsbury-ct.gov.

