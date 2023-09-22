UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Man fatally struck by pick-up truck was traveling cross country, raising money for bicyclists injured in car crashes

Bob Hurd is organizing this fundraiser to benefit Please Be Kind To Cyclists
Bob Hurd is organizing this fundraiser to benefit Please Be Kind To Cyclists(GoFundMe)
By Emma McSpadden and Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A man riding cross country to raise money for other bicyclists that have been injured in car crashes died after he was struck by a pick-up truck along the highway in Crosby County Thursday morning.

62-year-old Robert Hurd, of Middletown, Connecticut, was riding his bicycle east along the shoulder of Highway 62/82 when he was struck. Just after 9 a.m., emergency crews responded to the crash about two miles east of Lorenzo.

The report stated a pick-up truck was also heading east in the outside lane. Hurd reportedly veered into the same lane and was struck by the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

According to the GoFundMe for his charity, Hurd was hit by a car in 2015 while cycling. Hurd spent two weeks in the ICU recovering from the crash.

“Now 8 years later, I want to give back. I will be riding my bike across the country starting in San Francisco back home to Connecticut and I would love to raise money for athletes that have been injured in car crashes,” he said in the GoFundMe.

Please Be Kind to Cyclists is a non-profit organization based in Austin. It’s goal is to raise awareness and educate both drivers and bicyclists on safe road use.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 22. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills,...
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a bus crash in New York that killed one person and...
Bus carrying high school students to band camp crashes, killing 2 and seriously injuring others
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing

Latest News

Pokémon thief caught on camera
Waterford Police look for suspect accused of stealing Pokémon cards
Meteorologist Mike Slifer updates the weather for Friday Sept. 22. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
A worker was pulled from a fallen trench box on Retreat Avenue in Hartford on Sept. 22,...
Firefighters pull construction worker from fallen trench box in Hartford
One person was rescued from a fire that broke out on Sept. 21 in a building built in the 1880s...
Naugatuck apartment fire forces 14 people out, hospitalizes 1
Weekend fall festivals canceled, postponed due to inclement weather