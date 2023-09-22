New Haven police investigating stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a stabbing on Howard Ave.

Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the area of Howard Ave.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers on scene also found a woman who had overdosed.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

