UConn Sports
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

New Haven police investigating stabbing

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area...
The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred in the area of Howard Ave.(WFSB)
By Hector Molina and Zoe Strothers
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a stabbing on Howard Ave.

Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the area of Howard Ave.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m.

Officers on scene also found a woman who had overdosed.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about a First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
FILE — Lights illuminate Gillette Stadium before an NFL football game between the New England...
Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue
Teen suffered from toxic shock syndrome during emergency landing
Another fight caught on camera at the Big E over the weekend that led to two arrests.
2 arrested, after another fight breaks out at Big E opening weekend

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon talks about a First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans.
Technical Discussion: A First Alert for rain that will impact weekend plans
New Britain pedestrian hit by cruiser - WFSB
State police: Woman struck, killed by officer in New Britain
New laws going into effect October 1
Several new laws go into effect October 1
Decision to be made on proposed scallop season
Scalloping season could return to the Niantic River