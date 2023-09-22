New Haven police investigating stabbing
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a stabbing on Howard Ave.
Police say one man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the area of Howard Ave.
The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m.
Officers on scene also found a woman who had overdosed.
Police are working to determine if the two incidents are related.
