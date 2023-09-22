UConn Sports
Police tracked down stolen Aston Martin to Berlin home that doubled as a 'chop shop'
By Ayah Galal
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WFSB) - It’s the video that sent shockwaves across the state and beyond this week.

Car thieves followed a man into his garage, attacked him, and stole his Aston Martin.

The Aston Martin was found at a home in Berlin, along with several other high-end stolen cars.

The home is advertised on Vrbo as a “beautiful estate” on a lake with a private pool.

An anonymous tip led police to the orchard road home. Police said the home doubled as a “chop shop.”

“When you talk about a chop shop, many times you’re talking about a major disassembling of a motor vehicle. Large parts, even something as large as an engine. But then there are other chop shops that take pieces,” said Lt. Paul Vance, Channel 3 Law Enforcement Expert.

When police arrived at the home, they found the missing Aston Martin, two stolen BMWs, and a stolen Porsche.

Additionally, police: “Located numerous power tools, license plates, wiring harnesses to vehicles, center consoles/head units, and GPS/location data receivers.”

The police incident report stated: “It was clear that this house was being used as a chop shop to re-VIN and re-plate vehicles that were stolen…”

“That’s a very sophisticated process to attempt to take a high end vehicle, adjust the VIN number, put a new fake VIN number, get fake motor vehicle documents and then sell that vehicle as being sold by the owner when in fact it’s a stolen vehicle,” Vance said.

Inside the home, police found 39-year-old Derrick McGill, who was living in the house but does not own it. He was charged with four counts of larceny of cars and illegally operating a chop shop.

Police also arrested 16-year-old Giovanni Lopez of Waterbury.

The Aston Martin owner told police he had been: “...choked and assaulted by Lopez and stated he thought he was going to pass out.”

Corrado Vaccaro, the owner of the Berlin home, told Eyewitness News: “I had no knowledge of any of this. I was blindsided. I’m still at a loss that (Derrick McGill) would be brazen enough to do this. This has nothing to do with me. This is completely embarrassing.”

McGill was released after posting a $250,000 bond.

Police confirmed they are looking for additional suspects, including the other masked intruder captured on video.

