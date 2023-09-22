Serious allegations made against youth group home in Harwinton

HARWINTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Serious allegations have been made against a youth group home in Harwinton.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating alleged assault, violence, and even sex trafficking at a group home meant to be safe for juveniles who have experienced extensive disruption in their lives.

“You’re talking cases of assault, abuse, neglect, trafficking. I mean, the list goes on and on and on,” said Kevin Ferrarotti, Chief, Harwinton Ambulance.

The Harwinton Short Term Assessment and Respite, or “STAR” program, is a Connecticut funded group home for troubled youth.

It has been open since 2008.

“Those kids were put there to get help, and the idea they were abused in this fashion is just not acceptable,” said Lisa Seminara, (R), Connecticut State Senator.

The abuse came to the attention of officials when Harwinton EMS wrote a letter to state lawmakers saying they were constantly responding to medical calls and disturbances at the facility.

State police say troopers have also been called to the home several times.

DCF became aware of the issues in November, and admissions for the group home have been closed since May.

One youth remains at the program.

“No further youth will be placed there until we are satisfied that the conditions of the corrective action plan have been met,” said DCF spokesperson Peter Yazbak.

The facility is still open, but the staff has shifted and they have hired new employees.

The temporary group home is owned by Bridge Family Center.

“Immediate action has been taken and several individuals have been terminated as a result,” said Margaret Hann, Executive Director Bridge Family Services. “The incidents that occurred at our Harwinton program were managed in an expeditious fashion. Staff were suspended, reports were filed with DCF, and we fully cooperated with law enforcement when indicated.”

Senator Seminara says this incident brings up questions on how other group homes are being run.

The investigation is ongoing.

