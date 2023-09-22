UConn Sports
UConn women’s soccer opens Big East play with shutout win over Creighton

UConn women's soccer
UConn women's soccer(WFSB)
By Marc Robbins
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - The UConn women’s soccer team defeated Creighton 2-nill in it’s Big East opener on Thursday night. 

The Huskies scored in the game’s 38th minute as Junior Joyce Ryder scored her first goal of the season.

The Huskies added to their lead in the second half as Cara Jordan scored on a pass from Chioma Okafor.

UConn earns it’s 5th shutout of the season. Kaitlyn Mahoney made four saves against the Blue Jays.

UConn (4-2-2, 1-0 Big East) will play its second Big East game Sunday afternoon at Marrone Stadium against St. John’s.

UConn football’s silver lining in 0-3 start? 'Progress'
