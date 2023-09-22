UConn’s Bueckers announces support for Husky Harvest food pantry

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - University of Connecticut women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers announced support on Friday for the Husky Harvest food pantry.

Bueckers said she and corporate partner Chegg Inc. both support the pantry, which has served hundreds of Storrs students and staff since it opened in the spring.

The pantry is located in the Charter Oak Apartments Community Center on Tower Court Road.

“One thing we’ve learned in the last six months is that food insecurity doesn’t have boundaries,” said Michael White, executive director of UConn Dining Services. “We have students who are in crisis and are here for the short term. We have families that need formula and diapers and are here for the long term. Any partnership is invaluable to us because we need resources.”

UConn said a 2019 survey determined 35 percent of the Storrs student body was going hungry just prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the rate even higher at the branch campuses. It said that was one reason university leaders sought early this year to establish Husky Harvests at Avery Point, Hartford, Stamford, and Waterbury, along with the one in Storrs, which opened in March after spring break.

In Feb. 2022, Bueckers became Chegg’s first student-athlete brand ambassador, working to bring awareness to the problem of food insecurity among college students after a Chegg.org report showed 32 percent of college students have reported food insecurity since the pandemic.

The contribution from Bueckers and Chegg will allow Husky Harvest to supplement the items it already gets from Connecticut Foodshare, which has been providing food since the pantry opened.

“Resources that come through the UConn Foundation’s Food Insecurity Fund or direct partnership for product are essential,” White said. “For Paige to step up and make this a priority is something I commend her for. She’s an incredibly busy student-athlete with a rigorous schedule. For her to pay attention to this issue and do so here at UConn is truly amazing.”

The school said contributions to the UConn Storrs Campus Food Insecurity Fund at the UConn Foundation can be made online. Visit UConn’s Husky Harvest website for information on how to make donations to the regional campuses.

