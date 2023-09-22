UConn Sports
Waterford Police look for suspect accused of stealing Pokémon cards

Pokémon thief caught on camera
Pokémon thief caught on camera(Waterford Police Department)
By Chris Charbonneau
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Waterford, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Waterford are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of Pokémon cards.

Authorities said it happened on Tuesday at Stop and Shop in town.

The suspect stole $578.55 worth of Pokémon cards according to Police.

Please contact Officer Sangermano to help identify the suspect 860-442-9451 ext. 2242 or at ksangermano@waterfordct.org

