Waterford Police look for suspect accused of stealing Pokémon cards
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Waterford, Conn. (WFSB) - Police in Waterford are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole more than $500 worth of Pokémon cards.
Authorities said it happened on Tuesday at Stop and Shop in town.
The suspect stole $578.55 worth of Pokémon cards according to Police.
Please contact Officer Sangermano to help identify the suspect 860-442-9451 ext. 2242 or at ksangermano@waterfordct.org
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.