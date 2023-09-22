Weekend fall festivals canceled due to inclement weather

(WFSB) - A number of fall festivals and events were either canceled or postponed due to the forecasted rainy weekend weather.

Simsbury, Hamden and Wethersfield announced that their events were impacted.

Channel 3 declared First Alert weather for both Saturday and Sunday with rain impacting outdoor plans and festivals.

The Simsbury Fly-In event was postponed until Oct. 1.

The Brooksvale Park Fall Festival in Hamden was canceled and will not be rescheduled, organizers said.

The Wethersfield Cornfest Festival was also canceled. It was supposed to take place on Saturday.

